Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Boosts Stake in Kemper Corporation $KMPR

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 64.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,272 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Kemper were worth $11,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1,098.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 73.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Kemper by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMPR. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Kemper to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Kemper Stock Up 0.0%

KMPR opened at $30.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.28. Kemper Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $66.23.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.60). Kemper had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.99%.The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.45%.

Kemper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) is a diversified insurance holding company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Formed through the rebranding of Unitrin in 2010, Kemper has established a nationwide presence by offering a broad array of property and casualty insurance products. The company distributes its products through independent agents, brokers and direct-to-consumer channels, serving both individual policyholders and commercial clients.

The personal insurance segment provides coverage for automobiles, homeowners, renters and umbrella lines, while the commercial business focuses on liability, workers’ compensation and specialty property solutions tailored to small and mid-sized enterprises.

See Also

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