5,819 Shares in Hershey Company (The) $HSY Purchased by Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1,537.5% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hershey from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.21.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY stock opened at $206.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.18. Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $150.04 and a 1-year high of $239.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 7.55%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Hershey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.520 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.452 per share. This represents a $5.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.37. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $791,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,568 shares in the company, valued at $7,814,787.76. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,277,008.52. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,195,945. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey’s business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey’s product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Hershey’s Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

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