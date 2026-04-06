Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000. ASML accounts for 1.1% of Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,352,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,213,705,000 after buying an additional 108,342 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ASML by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,791,982,000 after acquiring an additional 577,448 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ASML by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,079,948,000 after acquiring an additional 305,435 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,445,000 after acquiring an additional 385,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ASML by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,805,733,000 after acquiring an additional 142,763 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,317.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,393.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,189.04. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,547.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ASML Increases Dividend

Trending Headlines about ASML

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $3.1771 dividend. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein/SocGen reiterated an Outperform and raised ASML’s price target to $1,971, citing strong secular demand from AI, DRAM capacity builds and ASML’s dominant lithography position — this supports upside expectations for longer-term revenue and margins. Article Title

Bernstein/SocGen reiterated an Outperform and raised ASML’s price target to $1,971, citing strong secular demand from AI, DRAM capacity builds and ASML’s dominant lithography position — this supports upside expectations for longer-term revenue and margins. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reiterated a Buy rating on ASML, reinforcing sell-side conviction that ASML can benefit from continued capital spending in advanced chips. This helps institutional demand and investor confidence. Article Title

JPMorgan reiterated a Buy rating on ASML, reinforcing sell-side conviction that ASML can benefit from continued capital spending in advanced chips. This helps institutional demand and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Billionaire Steve Cohen (and his fund) is reported to be buying ASML, signaling high-net-worth/institutional investor interest which can boost sentiment and liquidity for the stock. Article Title

Billionaire Steve Cohen (and his fund) is reported to be buying ASML, signaling high-net-worth/institutional investor interest which can boost sentiment and liquidity for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces and trending-stock writeups (Zacks/Yahoo) note recent volatility and investor attention; useful for retail flows but not new fundamental news. Watch volumes and options activity for short-term moves. Article Title

Coverage pieces and trending-stock writeups (Zacks/Yahoo) note recent volatility and investor attention; useful for retail flows but not new fundamental news. Watch volumes and options activity for short-term moves. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reports a cross-party U.S. proposal to tighten export controls on advanced chipmaking equipment to China — ASML is likely among the most affected given its EUV tools used in leading-edge processes; potential restrictions could hit future revenue and delay Chinese demand. Article Title

Reuters reports a cross-party U.S. proposal to tighten export controls on advanced chipmaking equipment to China — ASML is likely among the most affected given its EUV tools used in leading-edge processes; potential restrictions could hit future revenue and delay Chinese demand. Negative Sentiment: Barron’s highlights a specific House bill that would ban more chipmaking equipment shipments to China and names ASML as one of the companies that would feel the most pain if enacted — legislative risk increases geopolitical uncertainty and near-term revenue risk. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,482.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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