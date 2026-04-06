Energi Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $1.24 million and $99.58 thousand worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00013547 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000129 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000660 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 101,702,372 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate NRG through the process of mining. Energi has a current supply of 101,698,421.99595964. The last known price of Energi is 0.01219147 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $101,171.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://energi.world/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

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