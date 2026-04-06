Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Lowers Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL decreased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,765 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $10,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 222,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 42,124 shares during the period. Client First Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,712,000 after buying an additional 257,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000.
Key Headlines Impacting abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF
Here are the key news stories impacting abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Central banks remain net buyers of gold in February, supporting long?term physical demand that benefits SGOL as a physical?gold ETF. Central banks remain net gold buyers
- Positive Sentiment: Technical recovery: gold reclaimed its 50?day moving average in thin trading and analysts point to a campaign toward higher targets, which can lift SGOL if momentum continues. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast
- Positive Sentiment: Investor pitch for SGOL: commentary highlights SGOL as a simple way to capture physical gold gains (no futures or miners), citing strong 1?year returns — likely to drive demand for the ETF among inflation?hedge buyers. How Physical Gold ETF SGOL Fits Into a Portfolio
- Positive Sentiment: Weekly technical/price analysis shows a positive week for gold, with analysts watching the 10?year yield as a key macro guide — supportive context for SGOL if yields stabilize or fall. Gold Weekly Price Analysis
- Neutral Sentiment: Streaming deal by Wheaton Precious Metals for Australian gold/silver is positive for miners but has only indirect impact on SGOL, which tracks physical bullion rather than mining equities. Wheaton Precious Metals to buy gold, silver stream
- Neutral Sentiment: News that hopes for an early end to the U.S.?Iran conflict briefly pushed gold higher; geopolitical developments remain a volatility factor for SGOL but are uncertain in direction. Gold Rises on Hopes for Early End to U.S.-Iran Conflict
- Negative Sentiment: USD strength and rising U.S. Treasury yields have pressured gold prices in recent sessions, a headwind for SGOL as higher yields raise the opportunity cost of holding non?yielding gold. Gold, silver solidly down amid USDX gains
- Negative Sentiment: Short?term caution ahead of US jobs (NFP) data and analysts warning of renewed selling if geopolitical concerns extend — these catalysts can trigger volatility and short?term outflows from SGOL. Gold and Silver Technical Analysis
- Negative Sentiment: Some technical reports argue bears have regained control as gold trades below key moving averages in places, signaling potential pullbacks that would weigh on SGOL near term. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Bears Take Control
abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance
abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile
The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.
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