Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Lowers Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL decreased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,765 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $10,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 222,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 42,124 shares during the period. Client First Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,712,000 after buying an additional 257,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000.

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abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

SGOL stock opened at $44.51 on Monday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $52.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51.

(Free Report)

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

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