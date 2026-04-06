OLIO Financial Planning Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

OLIO Financial Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 826,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 14.5% of OLIO Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $51,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $64.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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