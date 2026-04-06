Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 110.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,414 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DRS. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Leonardo DRS by 91.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 564.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 72.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 504.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leonardo DRS news, CFO Michael Dippold sold 7,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $320,881.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,245.64. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sally Wallace sold 28,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $1,342,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,661.55. This trade represents a 33.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 64,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,837 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRS. Bank of America increased their target price on Leonardo DRS from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price objective on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Leonardo DRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leonardo DRS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Report on DRS

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRS opened at $46.30 on Monday. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leonardo DRS is a U.S.-based defense technology company and wholly owned subsidiary of Italy’s Leonardo S.p.A. The firm specializes in developing and integrating mission-critical systems for military and government customers, with a primary focus on command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR). Its core offerings encompass advanced sensors, targeting systems, radars and electronic warfare solutions designed to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness across land, sea and air domains.

The company’s portfolio includes naval combat management systems, unmanned vehicle sensors, power generation and distribution equipment, and training and simulation solutions.

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