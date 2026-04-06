Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 260.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,010 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $26,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $13.33 on Monday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $271.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 45.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. SentinelOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

S has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SentinelOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on S

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $74,577.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 574,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,679,661.15. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 10,163 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $140,351.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 400,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,536,028.51. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 379,766 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,650 over the last 90 days. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SentinelOne

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.