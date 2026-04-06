Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by Victory Financial Group LLC

Victory Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 0.7% of Victory Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Victory Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,099.3% during the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 8,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 323,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $109,492,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,854,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,063,501,000 after buying an additional 455,851 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 42,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $314.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Erste Group Bank cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho set a $480.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.30.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,407,616. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total value of $24,311,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,133,942.80. This represents a 34.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,049 shares of company stock valued at $123,024,715. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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