Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by Victory Financial Group LLC

Victory Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 0.7% of Victory Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Victory Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,099.3% during the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 8,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 323,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $109,492,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,854,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,063,501,000 after buying an additional 455,851 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 42,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadcom Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $314.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Erste Group Bank cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho set a $480.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.30.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,407,616. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total value of $24,311,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,133,942.80. This represents a 34.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,049 shares of company stock valued at $123,024,715. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Trending Headlines about Broadcom
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Five?year, $970M blanket purchase agreement with the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) via partner Carahsoft boosts recurring software/government revenue visibility and demonstrates Broadcom’s traction in public?sector contracts. Broadcom (AVGO) and Carahsoft Announce $970M BPA with DISA
- Positive Sentiment: Appointment of Alphabet finance executive Amie Thuener as CFO (effective June 12) is framed as a governance/operational positive — adds Big Tech financial experience as Broadcom scales its AI chip and software businesses. Broadcom taps Alphabet executive Amie Thuener as next CFO
- Positive Sentiment: High?profile investor support: reports that Ray Dalio remains bullish on Broadcom add institutional endorsement to the AI/software growth narrative. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Billionaire Ray Dalio Continues to Be Bullish
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and market commentary continues to emphasize Broadcom’s AI upside and long?term moat, while noting the story is still early — supportive for sentiment but reliant on execution and product ramp. Broadcom’s AI Story Is Still Early
- Negative Sentiment: Broker downgrade: Erste Group cut AVGO from “buy” to “hold,” which can pressure flows and investor conviction in the near term. Finviz / coverage note
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: co?founder Henry Samueli disclosed a record sale, drawing attention and potentially heightening investor caution about timing and valuation. What Henry Samueli’s Record Broadcom Sale Signals For AVGO Shareholders
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/sector risk: recent chip?stock selloff tied to geopolitical tensions (Iran conflict, supply?chain concerns) and a post?earnings pullback (Zacks notes a ~5.5% decline since results) weigh on short?term performance. Nvidia, Broadcom Drop as Chip Stocks Sell Off. Why War Is Hitting Them So Hard.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
See Also
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