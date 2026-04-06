NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) and Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Financial Review

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) and NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Spruce Biosciences has a beta of 3.62, meaning that its share price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoViricides has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spruce Biosciences and NanoViricides”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Biosciences $4.91 million 19.67 -$38.97 million ($51.72) -1.36 NanoViricides N/A N/A -$8.29 million ($0.48) -1.94

NanoViricides has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spruce Biosciences. NanoViricides is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spruce Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Spruce Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of NanoViricides shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Spruce Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of NanoViricides shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Biosciences and NanoViricides’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Biosciences N/A -203.99% -127.96% NanoViricides N/A -87.90% -78.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Spruce Biosciences and NanoViricides, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Biosciences 1 3 4 0 2.38 NanoViricides 0 0 1 0 3.00

Spruce Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $170.10, suggesting a potential upside of 141.28%. Given Spruce Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Spruce Biosciences is more favorable than NanoViricides.

About Spruce Biosciences

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Spruce Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial. It is also developing tildacerfont for the treatment of pediatric classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia in children that is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and for females with polycystic ovary syndrome, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to research, develop, and commercialize compounds for various pharmaceutical uses; and collaboration and license agreement with Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize tildacerfont for the treatment of CAH in Japan. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About NanoViricides

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NanoViricides, Inc., a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases. It also offers NV-CoV-2 Solution for injection, infusion, and inhalation to treat severe cases that are not yet hospitalized would be best performed by an injection; and injectable solution can be delivered directly into the lungs as a fog created using standard portable battery operated nebulizer devices which enables action at the most important site of infection by a respiratory virus, such as coronaviruses, RSV, influenzas, human meta-pneumovirus, certain adenoviruses, and other infections, that can lead to severe pneumonia. In addition, the company provides Nanoviricide, a biomimetic platform technology designed to attack enveloped virus particles to deliver anti-viral payload into infected cells sparing uninfected cells to block replication cycle without toxicity. NanoViricides, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut.

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