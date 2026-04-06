Paramount Skydance Corporation $PSKY is MTCO Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

MTCO Ltd. raised its stake in Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY – Free Report) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the quarter. Paramount Skydance makes up 14.6% of MTCO Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MTCO Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Skydance were worth $36,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth about $678,726,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,371,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,551,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,196,000. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Skydance alerts:

Paramount Skydance Price Performance

NASDAQ PSKY opened at $9.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. Paramount Skydance Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Paramount Skydance Announces Dividend

Paramount Skydance ( NASDAQ:PSKY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $999.02. Paramount Skydance had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Paramount Skydance’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Paramount Skydance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Paramount Skydance in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Paramount Skydance

Paramount Skydance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Skydance Media Group (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Skydance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Skydance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.