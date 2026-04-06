Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN Shares Bought by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,120 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3,123.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 391,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 378,907 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 61.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 409,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 155,549 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 3,561,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,513,000 after purchasing an additional 784,368 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 75.0% in the third quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 692,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after buying an additional 72,155 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.48 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.80.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

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