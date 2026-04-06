Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,634 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $30,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $224.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $224.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher John Perry acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,920. This represents a 50.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $81,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,808.64. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $185.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $164.60 and a one year high of $322.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.22. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 357.00%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision?support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry?specific applications.

Further Reading

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