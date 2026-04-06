Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Stake Increased by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,253,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,476,000 after purchasing an additional 165,916 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,194,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,317,000 after purchasing an additional 372,519 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,677,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,951,000 after purchasing an additional 126,497 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,513,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,038,000 after purchasing an additional 124,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,342,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,795,000 after purchasing an additional 173,325 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $264.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $281.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.89.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

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