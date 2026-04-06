Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $24,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $223.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.93. The stock has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $258.75.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.90%.Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 36.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Republic Services from $251.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Republic Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $271.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RSG

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.