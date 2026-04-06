Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.4286.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REYN. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, January 28th.

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Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.61. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $26.25.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 8.09%.The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Insider Activity at Reynolds Consumer Products

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 4,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,087.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 39,537 shares in the company, valued at $832,649.22. This represents a 13.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,436,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 350.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 122,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 95,524 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at $1,246,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 350.0% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 277,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 215,663 shares during the period. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

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Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc (NASDAQ: REYN) is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

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