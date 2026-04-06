Rathbones Group PLC Has $96.49 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $96,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 29,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,075,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 29.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $634.74.

Lockheed Martin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of LMT stock opened at $623.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.23. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $692.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $636.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.22%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Further Reading

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