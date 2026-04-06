CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0030 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $156.71 thousand worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001808 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009357 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00004598 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.00320267 USD and is up 15.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $188,993.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

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