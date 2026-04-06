Brokerages Set Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Target Price at $8.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIST. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIST opened at $1.38 on Monday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $162.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a current ratio of 8.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph Oliveto sold 34,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $66,629.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 482,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,695.92. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,693 shares of company stock valued at $233,347. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIST. Creative Planning raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases. The company’s research emphasizes both biologic and small-molecule approaches designed to improve mucociliary clearance, reduce airway inflammation and address chronic and refractory cough. Milestone’s pipeline targets key underserved conditions such as cystic fibrosis, primary ciliary dyskinesia and severe asthma.

Milestone’s lead product candidates are delivered through inhalation or systemic administration, reflecting the company’s commitment to optimizing therapeutic delivery directly to the lungs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.