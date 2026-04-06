Analysts Set Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Price Target at $16.67

Shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.6667.

Several equities analysts have commented on OSPN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Onespan in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Onespan from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Jorge Garcia Martell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,551.94. This represents a 11.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Onespan by 455.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Onespan by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Onespan by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Onespan by 13.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onespan Stock Performance

OSPN stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. Onespan has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $400.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Onespan had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $62.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that Onespan will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Onespan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from Onespan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Onespan’s payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

About Onespan

(Get Free Report)

OneSpan, formerly known as Vasco Data Security International, is a Chicago-based cybersecurity software company specializing in digital identity and anti-fraud solutions. Founded in 1991, the company provides a suite of authentication and transaction security products designed to help organizations protect critical applications and high-value transactions across online, mobile and in-branch channels.

The core OneSpan portfolio includes multi-factor authentication, risk-based authentication and transaction signing solutions.

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