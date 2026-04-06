Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) versus Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Head-To-Head Review

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) and Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Ingram Micro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -8.41% N/A -1.55% Ingram Micro 0.62% 16.78% 3.47%

Risk & Volatility

Rackspace Technology has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ingram Micro has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $2.69 billion 0.09 -$225.80 million ($0.95) -1.01 Ingram Micro $52.56 billion 0.11 $327.88 million $1.38 17.87

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Ingram Micro”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ingram Micro has higher revenue and earnings than Rackspace Technology. Rackspace Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ingram Micro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rackspace Technology and Ingram Micro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 2 4 0 0 1.67 Ingram Micro 1 5 3 0 2.22

Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus target price of $1.70, indicating a potential upside of 77.55%. Ingram Micro has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.63%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Ingram Micro.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Ingram Micro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ingram Micro beats Rackspace Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rackspace Technology

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Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services. It also helps customers establish governance, operational, and architectural frameworks to mitigate risks and reduce inefficiencies to manage costs, achieve industry-specific compliance objectives, and enhance security. In addition, the company offers managed applications, including running large-scale SaaS applications for customers on its and public cloud infrastructure; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting; data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Ingram Micro

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Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve. We deliver customized solutions to our vendor, reseller and retailer partners, enabling them to provide excellent business outcomes to the companies and consumers they serve. Through our global reach and broad portfolio of products, professional services offerings, software, cloud and digital solutions, we remove complexity and maximize the value of the technology products our partners make, sell or use, providing the world more ways to realize the promise of technology. In the face of significant economic uncertainty and volatility in commercial markets globally, we believe that our business remains well-positioned to benefit from technology megatrends, including cloud migration, enhanced security, Internet-of-Things (“IoT”), hybrid work and 5G. As one of the world’s largest technology distributors by revenue and/or by global footprint, we have positioned Ingram Micro as an integral link in the global technology value chain, providing technology solutions and services from more than 1,500 vendor partners to a broad array of customers. With operations in 57 countries and 134 logistics and service centers worldwide, we serve as a solutions aggregator that we believe based on our experience in the industry enables us, together with our vendor partners, to reach nearly 90% of the global population with technology. Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) and software providers rely on us to simplify global sales channels, gain operational efficiencies and address complex technology deployments. Our highly diversified base of more than 161,000 customers includes value-added resellers, system integrators, telecommunications companies and managed service providers. We provide our customers with broad product availability, technical expertise and a full suite of professional services to simplify their deployment and maximize their use of technology, including data-driven business and market insights, pre-sales engineering, post-sales integration, technical support and financing solutions. We manage more than 850 million units of technology products across more than 220,000 unique SKUs every year and handle, on average, in excess of 12,000 technical engineering calls monthly. Additionally, we provide resellers, retailers and OEMs with our IT Asset Disposition (“ITAD”) and Reverse Logistics and Repairs services to advance environmental sustainability through responsibly collecting and beneficially repurposing e-waste through remanufacturing, recycling, refurbishing and reselling technology devices. As of June 29, 2024, we had approximately 24,150 full-time associates. More than a decade ago, we embarked on a journey from being a traditional IT products distributor to creating an integrated marketplace for customized solutions. Since then, even in the midst of the recent global softening in demand for certain of our traditional offerings, including our client and endpoint solutions, we have invested more than $2 billion in technical resources, intellectual property, digital processes and systems, advanced solutions, specialty markets and professional services. From its inception, this organic evolution, aided by a number of key acquisitions, has focused on creating a one-stop-shop experience for our thousands of customers to seamlessly procure and manage a comprehensive suite of technology solutions and services. The anything-as-a-service (“XaaS”) market has now been a rapidly expanding market and a key growth driver for several years, leading to our accelerated development of highly integrated solutions, services and marketplaces. First launched in 2010, our cloud marketplace has been a transformative part of our journey, enabling leading software vendors to connect with thousands of customers, who in turn support millions of end users, in what we believe to be the world’s largest cloud ecosystem. Today, our cloud marketplace hosts more than 200 cloud solutions, aggregates 29 marketplaces and manages over 36 million seats for more than 33,000 customers. Building on our successful cloud marketplace, our proprietary CloudBlue digital commerce platform, and other acquired and organically developed intellectual property, in 2022 we launched Ingram Micro Xvantage, our fully automated, self-learning and innovative digital platform, which is now live in key countries around the globe. We believe that our customers will increasingly experience a “single pane of glass” through which we offer a full menu of IT devices, software solutions, cloud-based subscriptions, and technology services across hundreds of vendors and brands as we migrate our cloud marketplace and other marketplaces to Ingram Micro Xvantage and continuously integrate additional capabilities to the platform. Through Ingram Micro Xvantage, many tasks that previously took hours or even days, such as order status updates, price quotes and vendor catalog management activities, can now be accomplished by the platform in a few minutes, driving significant efficiency gains for our vendors, customers and associates. We believe that we offer our third-party partners the industry’s first comprehensive and streamlined distribution experience in a single integrated digital platform. Harnessing the insights gained from hundreds of millions of transactions over the past decade, Ingram Micro Xvantage is a significant milestone in our evolution benefiting from many years of investment and IT distribution experience. As our dynamic business model continues to evolve and we continue our transition to becoming more of a platform company, we will be better able to adapt to customer demands in the constantly shifting IT landscape. Our focus on successful business outcomes for our partners and their clients, together with the investments described above, have enabled us to deliver solid financial results and expand our advanced solutions and cloud businesses even in the midst of the recent global softening in demand for certain of our traditional offerings, including our client and endpoint solutions. Advanced Solutions generated net sales of $7,329 million for the Predecessor 2021 Period, $8,309 million for the Successor 2021 Period, $17,354 million for Fiscal Year 2022 (Successor), $17,883.3 million for Fiscal Year 2023 (Successor) and $8,164.9 million for the Unaudited 2024 Interim Period (Successor). Cloud generated net sales of $125.9 million for the Predecessor 2021 Period, $161.7 million for the Successor 2021 Period, $326.0 million for Fiscal Year 2022 (Successor), $383.3 million for Fiscal Year 2023 (Successor) and $226.1 million for the Unaudited 2024 Interim Period (Successor). Our business was founded in 1979 as Micro D Inc. Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (formerly known as Imola Holding Corporation) was incorporated on September 28, 2020 to serve as a holding company in connection with the Imola Mergers. Ingram Micro Holding Corporation had immaterial operations from September 28, 2020 to the Acquisition Closing Date. Our principal offices are located at 3351 Michelson Drive, Suite 100, Irvine, CA.

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