Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 203.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th.

Full Truck Alliance has a payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Full Truck Alliance to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

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Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

Shares of YMM opened at $8.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.28. Full Truck Alliance has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $456.32 million during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 11.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Full Truck Alliance will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered Full Truck Alliance from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 12th. iA Financial set a $8.00 target price on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered Full Truck Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Full Truck Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

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Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

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Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

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