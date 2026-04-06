Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2026

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMMGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 203.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th.

Full Truck Alliance has a payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Full Truck Alliance to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

Shares of YMM opened at $8.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.28. Full Truck Alliance has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $456.32 million during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 11.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Full Truck Alliance will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered Full Truck Alliance from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 12th. iA Financial set a $8.00 target price on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered Full Truck Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Full Truck Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

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Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

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Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

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