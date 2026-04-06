Kuehne & Nagel International Ag (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Kuehne & Nagel International Ag (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KHNGY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kuehne & Nagel International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC downgraded Kuehne & Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th.

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Kuehne & Nagel International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $46.79 on Monday. Kuehne & Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39.

Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. Kuehne & Nagel International had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 3.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kuehne & Nagel International will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kuehne & Nagel International

(Get Free Report)

Kuehne & Nagel International is a global logistics company that provides a wide range of transportation and supply chain services. Its core activities include sea freight and airfreight forwarding, contract logistics and warehousing, as well as overland (road and rail) transportation. The company also offers integrated supply chain management, customs brokerage and value-added services that support complex logistics requirements for shippers and manufacturers.

Founded in 1890 by August Kühne and Friedrich Nagel, Kuehne & Nagel has grown into a multinational logistics provider with a long history in freight forwarding and transport services.

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