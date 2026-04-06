TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) versus Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Critical Analysis

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) and TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Oppenheimer and TOP Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oppenheimer 9.06% 16.10% 4.01% TOP Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Oppenheimer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of TOP Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 34.9% of Oppenheimer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.6% of TOP Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oppenheimer 0 0 2 0 3.00 TOP Financial Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk and Volatility

This is a summary of recent ratings for Oppenheimer and TOP Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Oppenheimer has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOP Financial Group has a beta of -0.65, meaning that its stock price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oppenheimer and TOP Financial Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oppenheimer $1.64 billion 0.60 $148.40 million $13.04 6.98 TOP Financial Group $3.33 million 8.90 -$5.97 million N/A N/A

Oppenheimer has higher revenue and earnings than TOP Financial Group.

Summary

Oppenheimer beats TOP Financial Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oppenheimer

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Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services. It offers asset management services, including separately managed accounts, mutual fund managed accounts, discretionary portfolio management programs, non-discretionary investment advisory and consultation services, alternative investments, portfolio enhancement programs, and institutional taxable fixed income portfolio management strategies and solutions, as well as taxable and non-taxable fixed income portfolios and strategies. In addition, the company offers investment banking services, such as strategic advisory services and capital markets products; merger and acquisition, equities capital market, debt capital market, debt advisory and restructuring, and fund placement services; and institutional equity sales and trading, equity research, equity derivatives and index options, convertible bonds, event driven sales and trading, and portfolio and electronic trading. Further, it provides institutional fixed income sales and trading, fixed income research, public finance, and municipal trading services; and proprietary trading and investment activities. Additionally, the company offers underwriting, market-making, trust, and discount services, as well as a cloud-based financial market. It serves high-net-worth individuals and families, corporate executives, public and private businesses, institutions and corporations, governments, financial sponsors, and domestic and international investors. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About TOP Financial Group

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TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services. The company provides a range of futures products, such as index futures, forex futures, agricultural product futures, energy futures, and precious metal futures. It also offers stock brokerage, options brokerage, consulting services, currency exchange services, structured note subscriber services, and margin financing services. The company was formerly known as Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited and changed its name to TOP Financial Group Limited in July 2022. TOP Financial Group Limited was founded in 2015 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. TOP Financial Group Limited is a subsidiary of Zhong Yang Holdings (BVI) Limited.

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