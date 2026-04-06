Financial Contrast: Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) vs. Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) and Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Broadcom and Mobix Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 36.57% 38.61% 17.49% Mobix Labs -289.21% -2,857.36% -103.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.4% of Broadcom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Mobix Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Broadcom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Mobix Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 0 4 28 1 2.91 Mobix Labs 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Broadcom and Mobix Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Broadcom currently has a consensus target price of $435.30, suggesting a potential upside of 38.39%. Given Broadcom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Broadcom is more favorable than Mobix Labs.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broadcom and Mobix Labs”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom $63.89 billion 23.31 $23.13 billion $5.12 61.44 Mobix Labs $9.91 million 3.75 -$46.13 million ($0.68) -0.53

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Mobix Labs. Mobix Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Broadcom has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobix Labs has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Broadcom beats Mobix Labs on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadcom

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Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. It provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; wireless local area network access point SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing custom silicon solutions; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layer devices; and fiber optic components and RF semiconductor devices. The company also offers RF front end modules and filter; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; custom touch controllers; inductive charging; attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express; fiber channel host bus adapters; read channel based SoCs; custom flash controllers; preamplifiers; optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, and motion control encoders and subsystems; light emitting diode, ethernet PHYs, switch ICs, and camera microcontrollers. Its products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. Broadcom Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Mobix Labs

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Mobix Labs, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Irvine, California. Mobix Labs, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of YDENS HOLDINGS, LLC.

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