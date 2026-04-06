Brokerages Set Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Price Target at $41.46

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.4615.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Delek US from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th.

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Insider Activity at Delek US

Institutional Trading of Delek US

In other Delek US news, Director Shlomo Zohar sold 7,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $337,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,716. This represents a 52.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph Israel sold 38,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $1,544,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,074.95. The trade was a 40.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 172,095 shares of company stock worth $7,257,409 over the last ninety days. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Price Performance

DK opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. Delek US has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.57.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.63. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Delek US will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.43%.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DK) is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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