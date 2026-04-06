Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 511.
MAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Monday, March 30th.
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Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance
About Mitchells & Butlers
Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.
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