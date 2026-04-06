Contrasting MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MiMedx Group and Absci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group 11.60% 29.37% 21.97% Absci -4,113.68% -62.33% -53.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MiMedx Group and Absci, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Absci 1 1 4 0 2.50

Risk and Volatility

MiMedx Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.60, suggesting a potential upside of 144.90%. Absci has a consensus price target of $7.08, suggesting a potential upside of 131.37%. Given MiMedx Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than Absci.

MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Absci has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MiMedx Group and Absci”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group $418.63 million 1.39 $48.58 million $0.32 12.25 Absci $2.80 million 167.23 -$115.18 million ($0.85) -3.60

MiMedx Group has higher revenue and earnings than Absci. Absci is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiMedx Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.2% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Absci shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Absci shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MiMedx Group beats Absci on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiMedx Group

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MiMedx Group, Inc. develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins. The company’s patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its products include EpiFix, a barrier membrane allograft used for the treatment of chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers; AmnioFix, a protective barrier allograft, which comprises dehydrated human amnion/chorion membrane for use in surgical recovery applications; and EpiCord and AmnioCord are dehydrated human umbilical cord allografts that are used to provide a protective environment for the healing process, as well as used in the advanced wound care and surgical recovery applications. The company’s products have applications in the areas of wound care, burn, surgical sectors of healthcare. The company sells its products through direct sales force and independent sales agents, as well as through independent distributors primarily in the United States. MiMedx Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

About Absci

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Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

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