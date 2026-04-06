Head to Head Analysis: Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) versus Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY)

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) and Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sompo and Goosehead Insurance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sompo $35.81 billion 1.01 $2.79 billion $2.05 9.43 Goosehead Insurance $365.30 million 4.25 $27.83 million $1.04 40.81

Analyst Recommendations

Sompo has higher revenue and earnings than Goosehead Insurance. Sompo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Goosehead Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sompo and Goosehead Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sompo 0 0 0 0 0.00 Goosehead Insurance 0 6 7 0 2.54

Goosehead Insurance has a consensus target price of $77.60, suggesting a potential upside of 82.85%. Given Goosehead Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Goosehead Insurance is more favorable than Sompo.

Profitability

This table compares Sompo and Goosehead Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sompo 10.62% 13.26% 3.54% Goosehead Insurance 7.62% -21.31% 7.79%

Risk and Volatility

Sompo has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goosehead Insurance has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats Sompo on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sompo

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Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products. The company also provides nursing care and seniors services; and customer security, health, and wellbeing support services. In addition, it offers asset management services; home remodeling services; and health support services comprising health guidance and employee assistance programs. The company was formerly known as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sompo Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated 1,415 franchise locations. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

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