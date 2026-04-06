Brokerages Set CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE) PT at $34.33

CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.3333.

Several brokerages have commented on CAE. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

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Institutional Trading of CAE

CAE Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in CAE by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 14,803,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,287,000 after acquiring an additional 628,848 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,854,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 382.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 51,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 40,842 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CAE by 356.8% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,135,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,267,000 after purchasing an additional 886,951 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the third quarter valued at $999,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. CAE has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $34.24.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 7.70%.The business had revenue of $911.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

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CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

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