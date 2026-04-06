Mobico Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) & BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Mobico Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Free Report) and BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mobico Group and BingEx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobico Group N/A N/A N/A BingEx 2.75% 20.09% 13.10%

Volatility & Risk

Mobico Group has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BingEx has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobico Group $4.36 billion 0.04 N/A N/A N/A BingEx $570.86 million 0.25 $15.65 million $0.25 10.04

This table compares Mobico Group and BingEx”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BingEx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mobico Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mobico Group and BingEx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobico Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 BingEx 1 0 1 0 2.00

BingEx has a consensus target price of $4.70, indicating a potential upside of 87.25%. Given BingEx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BingEx is more favorable than Mobico Group.

Summary

BingEx beats Mobico Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobico Group

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Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services. In addition, it operates alternative fuel technologies, such as propane, electric, and hydrogen; and offers shuttle services. The company has a fleet of approximately 28,000 vehicles. It provides its services to cities, businesses, and education providers, as well as direct to customers. The company was formerly known as National Express Group PLC and changed its name to Mobico Group Plc in June 2023. Mobico Group Plc was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

About BingEx

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BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

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