Reviewing Elemental Royalty (NASDAQ:ELE) & Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF)

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Free Report) and Elemental Royalty (NASDAQ:ELE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corvus Gold and Elemental Royalty”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A Elemental Royalty $43.64 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Elemental Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Corvus Gold and Elemental Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00 Elemental Royalty 0 1 1 0 2.50

Elemental Royalty has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 69.36%. Given Elemental Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Elemental Royalty is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Elemental Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52% Elemental Royalty N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Elemental Royalty beats Corvus Gold on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corvus Gold

(Get Free Report)

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Elemental Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Elemental Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition and generation of precious metal royalties. The company holds royalties in gold, silver, and copper projects. It operates in North America; South America; Australia; Africa; and internationally. The company was formerly known as Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. and changed its name to Elemental Royalty Corporation in November 2025. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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