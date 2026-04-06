Critical Comparison: RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) and Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK)

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) and RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Lucky Strike Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. RCI Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Lucky Strike Entertainment pays out -36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RCI Hospitality pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RCI Hospitality has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Lucky Strike Entertainment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lucky Strike Entertainment and RCI Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucky Strike Entertainment 1 4 4 0 2.33 RCI Hospitality 1 0 1 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Lucky Strike Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $11.64, indicating a potential upside of 35.22%. RCI Hospitality has a consensus target price of $98.00, indicating a potential upside of 349.75%. Given RCI Hospitality’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RCI Hospitality is more favorable than Lucky Strike Entertainment.

Lucky Strike Entertainment has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RCI Hospitality has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and RCI Hospitality”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucky Strike Entertainment $1.20 billion 0.99 -$10.02 million ($0.65) -13.25 RCI Hospitality $279.43 million 0.60 $10.81 million $1.20 18.16

RCI Hospitality has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucky Strike Entertainment. Lucky Strike Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RCI Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 84.2% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and RCI Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucky Strike Entertainment -7.09% N/A -2.74% RCI Hospitality 3.87% 4.05% 1.82%

Summary

RCI Hospitality beats Lucky Strike Entertainment on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

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Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

About RCI Hospitality

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RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. Wholly-owned subsidiaries also operate restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company founded in 1983 as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc., changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014, and is based in Houston, Texas.

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