Klaytn Price Hits $0.0485 on Exchanges (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Klaytn has a total market cap of $184.50 million and $5.24 thousand worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0485 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,899.33 or 1.00232100 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn launched on June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,855,887,677 coins and its circulating supply is 3,803,678,792 coins. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.foundation. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient ‘hybrid’ design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. Klaytn enables businesses and entrepreneurs today to capture value using blockchain technology. Klaytn was designed by GroundX. To simplify building for the metaverse, Klaytn offers an end-to-end metaverse package that includes customized L2 solutions, SDKs and smart contract libraries, IPFS solutions, wallets, chain explorers, oracles and bridges, as well as an ecosystem of supporting services such as stablecoin integration, NFT marketplaces, tradfi interfaces, and more. Klaytn utilizes an optimized version of Istanbul BFT that enables transactions to achieve absolute finality within a second, allowing for responsive user experiences and enabling use cases where near-instant and irreversible finality is necessary—such as the real-time minting of in-game item drops. Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake blockchains exhibit probabilistic finality, which means there is a tiny chance that a transaction recorded on the chain can get reversed. This makes these blockchains unsuitable for mission-critical applications, especially if used at scale. Klaytn’s IBFT consensus algorithm guarantees that data recorded on the blockchain is correct and will never be reversed, in order to deliver the reliability and data consistency needed for large-scale applications. Klaytn supports EVM as one of the emerging standards for the metaverse and Web3, and will be adopting the EVM specification by: * Making Klaytn’s technical stack equivalent to the Ethereum stack from an interfacing and execution perspective * Building on top of existing Ethereum clients and interfacing libraries to inherit any improvements made to their open-source codebases * Enabling Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) and Klaytn Improvement Proposals (KIPs) to contribute to both ecosystems. At the core of Klaytn’s unique take on decentralization is their Governance Council (GC). Comprising leading global enterprises and DAOs across geographies and industries, these GC members form a compact validator network that is able to deliver the benefits of a decentralized public blockchain while maintaining the performance of a permissioned blockchain. Moving forward, Klaytn aims to further increase decentralization by onboarding more DAOs to their GC to create a “DAO of DAOs”. Klaytn utilizes the hub-and-spoke model that is widely acknowledged as one of the leading scalability solutions. Klaytn’s spokes, or service chains, can be customized for specific DApp requirements such as high throughput, special node configurations, or custom security levels. In addition, support for nested service chains will provide the exponential scalability needed for metaverse-scale adoption. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, LinkedIn, GitHub, Reddit, MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

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