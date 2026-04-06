Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) Receives $33.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.3333.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bowhead Specialty from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bowhead Specialty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th.

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Institutional Trading of Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Langdon Equity Partners bought a new position in Bowhead Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BOW opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $734.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53. Bowhead Specialty has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $41.98.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. Bowhead Specialty had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bowhead Specialty

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Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

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