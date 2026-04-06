EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) versus Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Head to Head Review

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) and EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Autoliv and EVgo, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoliv 0 3 10 0 2.77 EVgo 1 3 6 0 2.50

Autoliv presently has a consensus target price of $134.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.82%. EVgo has a consensus target price of $5.58, suggesting a potential upside of 226.32%. Given EVgo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EVgo is more favorable than Autoliv.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoliv 6.80% 30.42% 9.01% EVgo -10.82% N/A -4.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autoliv and EVgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Autoliv and EVgo”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoliv $10.82 billion 0.73 $735.00 million $9.56 11.01 EVgo $384.09 million 1.39 -$41.57 million ($0.32) -5.34

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than EVgo. EVgo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autoliv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Autoliv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of EVgo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Autoliv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.8% of EVgo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Autoliv has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVgo has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autoliv beats EVgo on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autoliv

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Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies. The company also provides mobility safety solutions, such as pedestrian protection, battery cut-off switches, connected safety services, and safety solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. It primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About EVgo

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EVgo, Inc. owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services. It also provides ancillary services, such as customization of digital applications, charging data integration, loyalty programs, access to chargers behind parking lot or garage pay gates, microtargeted advertising, and charging reservations; and hardware, design, and construction services for charging sites, as well as ongoing operations, maintenance, and networking and software integration solutions through eXtend. In addition, it offers PlugShare such as data, research, and advertising services and equipment procurement and operational services. EVgo, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.EVgo, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of EVgo Holdings LLC.

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