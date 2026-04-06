Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZLA shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Vizsla Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered shares of Vizsla Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a report on Monday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

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Institutional Trading of Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZLA. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 10,764.2% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZLA stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 65.89 and a current ratio of 65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.09. Vizsla Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

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Vizsla Silver Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on high-grade silver projects in Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of properties in the Panuco District of Sinaloa, where it is advancing its flagship Panuco Project, among several other exploration targets. These assets cover prolific epithermal vein systems that have historically produced significant silver and base metals.

The Panuco Project encompasses multiple mineralized zones over a 17,000-hectare land package, where ongoing drilling campaigns have reported consistent high-grade silver intercepts.

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