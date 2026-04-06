Brokerages Set Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Target Price at $127.80

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROAD shares. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $142.00 target price on Construction Partners in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th.

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Institutional Trading of Construction Partners

Construction Partners Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at $5,386,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 10.4% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 100,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,713,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $15,062,000. Telligent Fund LP acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Finally, Tyro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 6.8% in the third quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC now owns 164,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROAD opened at $105.89 on Wednesday. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $64.79 and a 12-month high of $141.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $809.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Construction Partners

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Construction Partners, Inc (NASDAQ: ROAD) is a specialty contractor and infrastructure solutions provider focused on road building, paving, site development and aggregate production. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of civil construction services, including roadway paving and milling, site grading and preparation, stormwater and utility installation, and full-scale asphalt plant operations. By integrating materials production with contracting capabilities, the firm aims to streamline project delivery and maintain quality control across its contracting and materials businesses.

At the heart of Construction Partners’ operations are its network of asphalt plants, quarries and aggregate production facilities.

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