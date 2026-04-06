Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $11.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.6667.

PK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

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Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Christie B. Kelly acquired 2,949 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $32,999.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 150,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,106.19. This represents a 2.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 326.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 293.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.0%

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($1.50). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 11.14%.The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.93%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in luxury and upper-upscale hospitality properties. The company’s primary business activity involves owning and leasing premier hotels and resorts across major urban and resort destinations. Through long-term management and franchise agreements with leading hotel operators, Park generates revenue from room nights, food and beverage offerings, meetings and events, and ancillary services.

Since its spin-off from Hilton Worldwide in January 2017, Park Hotels & Resorts has assembled a diversified portfolio of more than 60 properties.

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