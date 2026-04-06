Analysts Set Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target at $376.50

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $376.50.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th.

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Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $278.72 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $376.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 20.93%.Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $53,105.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,874.10. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total transaction of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 94,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,032,115.86. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,185 shares of company stock worth $927,728. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

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Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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