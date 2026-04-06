Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) vs. Token Cat (NASDAQ:TC) Head to Head Survey

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) and Token Cat (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jumia Technologies and Token Cat”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumia Technologies $188.93 million 4.52 -$61.55 million N/A N/A Token Cat $6.74 million 2.56 -$25.76 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Token Cat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jumia Technologies.

Jumia Technologies has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Token Cat has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jumia Technologies and Token Cat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumia Technologies 1 0 4 0 2.60 Token Cat 1 0 0 0 1.00

Jumia Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.56%. Given Jumia Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Jumia Technologies is more favorable than Token Cat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Token Cat shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Token Cat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jumia Technologies and Token Cat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumia Technologies -32.58% -135.27% -40.14% Token Cat N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Jumia Technologies beats Token Cat on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jumia Technologies

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Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, including phones, electronics, home and living, fashion, beauty, and fast-moving consumer goods; and various digital lifestyle services, such as utility bills payment, airtime recharge, gaming and entertainment, and transport ticketing, as well as financial services comprising micro-loans, insurance, and savings products. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About Token Cat

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TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction. The company also offers business and technical support, and consulting services; online marketing services through various online platforms, including tuanche.com website, WeChat account, WeChat mini-program, mobile applications, and Cheshangtong, a SaaS product; and referral services for commercial bank to enhance its auto loan business. The company has a strategic partnership with Alibaba Group's Tmall; and Beijing Easyhome Furnishing Chain Group Co., Ltd. TuanChe Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

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