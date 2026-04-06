Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Receives $61.41 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.4118.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

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Bristol Myers Squibb News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Positive Phase?3 data for Camzyos in the SCOUT?HCM adolescent trial could expand the label and support longer?term revenue upside. SCOUT?HCM Trial Results

Positive Phase?3 data for Camzyos in the SCOUT?HCM adolescent trial could expand the label and support longer?term revenue upside. Positive Sentiment: Janux Therapeutics triggered a $35M milestone under its collaboration with BMY by nominating a development candidate — near?term cash and partner validation for BMY’s partnered R&D. Janux Milestone

Janux Therapeutics triggered a $35M milestone under its collaboration with BMY by nominating a development candidate — near?term cash and partner validation for BMY’s partnered R&D. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call?option activity (~66,900 calls) signals speculative bullish positioning by traders anticipating upside moves. Call Option Activity

Unusually large call?option activity (~66,900 calls) signals speculative bullish positioning by traders anticipating upside moves. Positive Sentiment: Analyst pieces and screens highlight BMY’s history of earnings surprises and argue the company has components that could support an earnings beat next quarter — a sentiment tailwind if results improve. Zacks Coverage

Analyst pieces and screens highlight BMY’s history of earnings surprises and argue the company has components that could support an earnings beat next quarter — a sentiment tailwind if results improve. Neutral Sentiment: Market estimates and long?term market studies (e.g., HNSCC market growth to ~ $4.5B by 2034) provide attractive addressable?market context but aren’t immediate catalysts. HNSCC Market Outlook

Market estimates and long?term market studies (e.g., HNSCC market growth to ~ $4.5B by 2034) provide attractive addressable?market context but aren’t immediate catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains centered on a “Hold” and the street target (~$61.41) is close to the current price — keeps upside expectations measured. Analyst Consensus

Brokerage consensus remains centered on a “Hold” and the street target (~$61.41) is close to the current price — keeps upside expectations measured. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares at about $61.67 on April 1 (Form 4), trimming his stake ~15.9% — investors sometimes read executive sales as a near?term negative signal. Insider Form 4

Insider selling: EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares at about $61.67 on April 1 (Form 4), trimming his stake ~15.9% — investors sometimes read executive sales as a near?term negative signal. Negative Sentiment: Sector risk: reports that the U.S. may consider heavy tariffs (up to 100%) on branded/patented drug imports sparked broad healthcare selling and pressured BMY along with peers. Tariffs / Sector Selloff

Sector risk: reports that the U.S. may consider heavy tariffs (up to 100%) on branded/patented drug imports sparked broad healthcare selling and pressured BMY along with peers. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an EPS miss (Feb. 5), which keeps investor focus on near?term profitability despite FY?26 guidance; that remains a headwind until earnings execution improves. Earnings Recap

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bristol Myers Squibb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,727,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,719,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,980,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,285,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,638,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,837,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $1,947,272,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,579,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,508,099,000 after buying an additional 432,158 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE BMY opened at $59.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Bristol Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.04%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

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