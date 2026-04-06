Viking (NYSE:VIK) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Viking from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Viking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Viking from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Viking from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Viking from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.21.

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Viking Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:VIK opened at $74.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.90. Viking has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $81.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Viking had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 240.75%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Viking will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Viking

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Viking in the 4th quarter valued at $1,151,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viking during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Viking by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,619,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,945,000 after acquiring an additional 570,672 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Viking during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Viking by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Viking

Here are the key news stories impacting Viking this week:

About Viking

(Get Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

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