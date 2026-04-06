Viking (NYSE:VIK) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Viking from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Viking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Viking from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Viking from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Viking from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.21.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIK
Viking Trading Up 0.0%
Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Viking had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 240.75%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Viking will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Viking
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Viking in the 4th quarter valued at $1,151,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viking during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Viking by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,619,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,945,000 after acquiring an additional 570,672 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Viking during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Viking by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting Viking
Here are the key news stories impacting Viking this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Viking says it will add two more ships to its Nile program in 2026, expanding capacity in a high?demand route and supporting revenue growth as it scales river operations. Egypt cruise on your bucket list? Viking is adding two more ships to the Nile in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Shipbuilding progress: Viking floated out the Nile vessels Viking Ptah and Viking Sekhmet ahead of fall debuts — a delivery milestone that reduces execution risk and signals near?term capacity additions. Viking Ptah and Sekhmet Floated Out in Egypt Ahead of Fall Debut
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is constructive: VIK carries a consensus “Moderate Buy,” which can support demand for the shares as investors favor names with visible growth catalysts. Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
- Positive Sentiment: Management highlights growth opportunities in European river cruises and strong guest loyalty, indicating healthy demand and pricing power for itineraries across core markets. Viking (VIK) Sees Growth Opportunity in European River Cruises
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and momentum: Zacks notes the stock has risen since earnings and highlights momentum scores — useful for traders but not a direct fundamental change. Why Is Viking (VIK) Up 1.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Neutral Sentiment: Local PR/charity sponsorships (events benefiting a children’s cancer center) boost brand and community relations but have limited direct financial impact. Viking Mergers & Acquisitions Sponsors Rising Leaders Bestie Brunch Benefiting Children’s Cancer Center
- Negative Sentiment: Balance?sheet and liquidity risks remain: Viking’s leverage is high (debt/equity roughly 4.8) and current/quick ratios are below 1.0 — investors should watch financing costs and fleet capex timing, which could pressure cash flow if demand softens.
About Viking
Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.
Further Reading
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