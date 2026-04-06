Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Clear Str downgraded Janux Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.91.

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Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of JANX stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. Janux Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.82.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 132,121 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 21.1% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 60,188 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,363,000. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 38.0% during the third quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 960,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,472,000 after buying an additional 264,423 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 142.9% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 228,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 134,400 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janux Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation intratumoral immuno-oncology therapies that harness the body’s innate and adaptive immune systems. The company designs and synthesizes proprietary Toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists to reprogram the tumor microenvironment. Janux is publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol JANX.

Its lead programs include JTX-8064, a fully synthetic TLR4 agonist engineered for optimal stability and potency, and JTX-4014, a TLR1/2 agonist formulated for direct intratumoral administration.

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