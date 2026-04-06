Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel (NYSE:ELPC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel (NYSE:ELPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

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Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ELPC stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELPC. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel by 8,715.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel

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Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel is a Brazilian utility company primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. Established in 1954, Copel operates a diversified portfolio of power plants, with a strong emphasis on hydroelectric facilities supplemented by thermal and renewable energy sources. The company’s integrated network spans the entirety of Paraná state, delivering electricity services to residential, commercial and industrial customers through a combination of high-voltage transmission lines and local distribution networks.

In addition to its core power business, Copel has expanded into telecommunications through its Copel Telecom subsidiary.

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