Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

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Pyxis Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $1.48 on Friday. Pyxis Oncology has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $5.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,163,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ: PYXS) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of targeted oncology therapies. The company’s platform centers on antibody?drug conjugates (ADCs) that deliver potent mitotic inhibitors directly to cancer cells, leveraging novel payloads designed to disrupt cell division. By combining highly specific antibodies with innovative cytotoxic agents, Pyxis Oncology aims to improve therapeutic windows and reduce off?target toxicities common to conventional chemotherapies.

Since its inception, Pyxis Oncology has built a pipeline of early?stage ADC candidates directed against a variety of solid tumor antigens.

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