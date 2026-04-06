Lifezone Metals (LZM) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its H2 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming H2 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Lifezone Metals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Lifezone Metals Stock Performance

Lifezone Metals stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. Lifezone Metals has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $316.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifezone Metals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Lifezone Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lifezone Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifezone Metals in the third quarter worth $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifezone Metals in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lifezone Metals by 50.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter.

LZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lifezone Metals in a report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lifezone Metals in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lifezone Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LZM

About Lifezone Metals

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Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

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