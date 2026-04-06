Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.67.

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Chart Industries Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE GTLS opened at $207.02 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $104.60 and a 52 week high of $208.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 796.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.97). Chart Industries had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $237,827,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 2,251.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,919,000 after acquiring an additional 975,501 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,586,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,202,000 after purchasing an additional 772,723 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,180,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,550,000 after purchasing an additional 513,195 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at about $92,938,000.

About Chart Industries

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Chart Industries, Inc (NYSE: GTLS) is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart’s product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

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