Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kopin in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

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Kopin Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Kopin

NASDAQ KOPN opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.18 million, a P/E ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 2.73. Kopin has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

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Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) is a technology company specializing in the development and manufacture of high-resolution microdisplays and optical components for wearable electronics. Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, Kopin designs both liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) microdisplays, as well as complete display engines and optical modules tailored for use in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), industrial, medical, and defense applications.

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