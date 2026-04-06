Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives $39.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.4286.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PECO. Barclays cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 18th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 122,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $40.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.18 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.770 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 146.07%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

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Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company’s investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

Further Reading

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